Day of The Dead Dinner Party Ideas

Even since my daughter and I watched the Disney Pixar film Coco, I've been dying to style a Dia de Los Muertos or Day of The Dead dinner party! Inspired by the film, I set off to create a colorful and vibrant tablescape, and to design some themed Dia de Los Muertos party printable invitations...

