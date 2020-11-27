Wolfgang Kleinsteuber
Danish mayfly is named 2021 Insect of the Year

November 27, 2020
Tim Balk
Wolfgang Kleinsteuber

The Danish mayfly’s wings carry bold black spots and patterns reminiscent of stained glass.