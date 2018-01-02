Food Loves Tech is a two-day expo held at Brooklyn’s Industry City. Guests can taste the food and drink future and attend expert panels addressing some of the most pressing issues facing our food supply.
Food Tank’s President Danielle Nierenberg moderated a panel exploring “How Should We Grow Food for the Future.”
This panel discussion took place on Friday, November 4, 2017
Panelists (left to right):
The post Danielle Nierenberg Moderates Panel at Food Loves Tech: How Should We Grow Food for the Future? appeared first on Food Tank.
The chewy dessert is responsible for deaths and injuries each year
Get away from the record-breaking Arctic temperatures and escape to sunshine and gentle breezes