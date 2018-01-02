Food Loves Tech is a two-day expo held at Brooklyn’s Industry City. Guests can taste the food and drink future and attend expert panels addressing some of the most pressing issues facing our food supply.

Food Tank’s President Danielle Nierenberg moderated a panel exploring “How Should We Grow Food for the Future.”

This panel discussion took place on Friday, November 4, 2017

Panelists (left to right):

Teresa von Fuchs, sales and marketing director, Genuine Origin Coffee

Brian Halweil, editor in chief, Edible Manhattan, Edible Brooklyn, Edible Long Island and Edible East End

Viraj Puri, co-founder and CEO, Gotham Greens

Sean Lenihan, founder, The Honest Bison Andrea Egan, United Nations Development Programme

The post Danielle Nierenberg Moderates Panel at Food Loves Tech: How Should We Grow Food for the Future? appeared first on Food Tank.