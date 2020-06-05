June 5, 2020From www.nydailynews.com
Dallas cops gather for ‘Blue for Black Lives Matter’ march in support of police reform
In an inspiring display of solidarity with the massive protests taking place across the nation, a crowd of officers in Dallas led a peaceful march Friday to call for police reform and denounce racial injustice.“ This is historical,” said Dallas Police Chief Reneé Hall, who enthusiastically led the “Blue for Black Lives Matter" event and even took a knee with some of her colleagues.