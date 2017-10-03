Daddy Yankee Delivers Food to Puerto Ricans Suffering Through the Aftermath of Hurricane Maria

Reggaeton superstar Daddy Yankee touched down in Puerto Rico to help with disaster relief efforts as the country continues to bounce back from the damage of Hurricane Maria. CNN reports that the musician, best known for the club banger “Gasolina,” arrived in Toa Baja on September 30 to hand-deliver 59-pound boxes of rice, pasta, tuna, beans, beef, water, and milk to people desperately in need of supplies.

The singer, whose birth name is Ramon Luis Ayala, also donated $100,000 to the Food Bank of Puerto Rico, which will provide meals to 9,000 families in Toa Baja, a poverty-stricken town of 80,000 people 18 miles from San Juan. Currently, not a single household there has electricity, and only 25 percent have running water. Fifty percent of gas stations are functioning, and most supermarkets have reopened but are rationing food.

A post shared by Daddy Yankee (@daddyyankee) on Oct 1, 2017 at 9:34am PDT

“A lot of people don’t know I’m from Puerto Rico,” Yankee said in an interview on CNN’s New Day last month. “I have my family there, I have my wife, my daughter, and I live there still ... and we really need your help.”

In the same interview, the pop star pledged to donate $1 million toward relief efforts for his native country. He joins Jennifer Lopez, who has promised the same amount.