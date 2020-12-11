CBC
  1. Home
  2. Entertain
  1. Home
  2. Entertain

Dad spends 30 hours getting tattoo to match son’s birthmark: ‘I knew he was self-conscious about it’

December 11, 2020 | 7:28pm
From www.nydailynews.com
By
CBC

A Canadian dad spent 30 hours getting a tattoo to match his 8-year-old son's large birthmark.