Dad, son charged with manslaughter as cops accuse child of having ‘influence’ after 5-year-old fatally shot his sister in Philadelphia

A 12-year-old boy has been charged with involuntary manslaughter after a 5-year-old child accidentally killed another while the kids were alone in their Philadelphia home last week, police confirmed Thursday. The unidentified boy, who was arrested Tuesday and will be prosecuted as a juvenile, is accused of having “influence” over a 5-year-old cousin who fatally shot the suspect’s sister, 9-year-old Nyssa Davis, authorities said.