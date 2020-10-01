Kevin P. Coughlin
  1. Home
  2. Entertain
  1. Home
  2. Entertain

Cuomo rolls out ‘COVID Alert’ app that notifies users if they’ve been in contact with infected person

October 1, 2020
From www.nydailynews.com
By
Chris Sommerfeldt
Kevin P. Coughlin

The war on COVID-19 is getting smarter.