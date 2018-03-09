  1. Home
From foodtank.com by McKenna Hayes
Cultivating the Food and Agriculture Movement (Conversation at the 2018 Food Tank Washington, D.C. Summit)

Panel Conversation: Cultivating the Food and Agriculture Movement

Moderator: Kathleen Merrigan, Caitlin Dewey, Reporter, The Washington Post

Panelists:

  • Lauren Frances Tucker, Executive Director, Kiss the Ground
  • Cecily Upton, Co-Founder and VP of Innovation and Strategic Partnerships, FoodCorps
  • Mara Fleishman, Chief Executive Officer, Chef Ann Foundation
  • Tambra Raye Stevenson, Founder and CEO, WANDA: Women Advancing Nutrition, Dietetics, & Agriculture
  • Sarah Sem, Former President, The Store at George Washington University

Discussion held at the 2018 Food Tank Summit held February 28th in partnership with George Washington University, World Resources Institute, the National Farmers Union, the National FFA Organization, the National Young Farmers Coalition, Grist, Mother Jones, and Edible DC.

