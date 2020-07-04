  1. Home
  2. Entertain
  1. Home
  2. Entertain

Crowd yells, ‘You should have been George Floyd’ and ‘Go back to the fields,’ black Iowa HS baseball player says

July 4, 2020 | 11:38am
From www.nydailynews.com
By
Joseph Wilkinson

Jeremiah Chapman, 17, says he was just trying to play centerfield.