Crowd Cow review

Knowledge is power — but when it comes to deciding what ends up on your plate, you’re often buying blind, particularly with regards to meat.

While you’re likely aware of the type of meat and the cut you’re selecting, it’s difficult to determine where exactly the meat came from. And because purchasing is supporting, you could unknowingly be giving your money to industrial farming businesses that don’t align with your ethics.

Crowd Cow is a meat delivery service that offers transparency. When purchasing beef, pork, chicken, or seafood from Crowd Cow, you know exactly where it comes from. If you'd like, you can even shop by farm. The company wants consumers to explore and understand all of their options so they can make the best possible choice.

While all of this looks great on paper, we wanted to see for ourselves if Crowd Cow could really deliver high-quality meat and seafood. We wanted to know if it was just a marketing angle or if going straight to the farm improved the quality. This is what we discovered.

How we tested Crowd Cow

We visited the Crowd Cow website and explore the company’s inventory of meat and seafood. We assembled a package, ordered it, and waited for it to arrive. We paid particular attention to how easy it was to order food, how long it took for the order to arrive, and the condition of the meats when they arrived. Each item was then prepared and cooked by us. Throughout the process, we took notes, including on the quality and taste of the meat and the overall experience of Crowd Cow.

What is Crowd Cow?

Crowd Cow is a delivery service that provides quality beef, pork, chicken, and seafood directly to your door. The idea behind the service is to “crowdfund a cow,” which is how the company's name, Crowd Cow, came about. The company promises full transparency, allowing the consumer to shop by cut, type of meat, seasonal specialties, or farm.

Crowd Cow details the location, background, and practices of the specific farm where the product was sourced. The company delivers its products in 100% recyclable and compostable packaging and ships orders anywhere in the U.S. (except Hawaii and Alaska). Orders typically arrive in one to three days after they’re shipped. The minimum order is $50 and customers have the option of making a one-time purchase or starting a subscription.

How does Crowd Cow work?

Crowd Cow's site is organized by the types of meat and seafood available, making it easy to shop. If you already know what you want, you can simply search for it directly and quickly navigate to where you want to go. Each food item has a dedicated profile that includes information about that type of meat or seafood, reviews from other customers, information on where it was sourced, cooking tips and recipes, suggestions for other items you might enjoy. Everything you need to make an informed purchase is at your fingertips.

Once you decide on an item, click "Add To Box" and a screen with your cart will pop out on the right-hand side so you can see what you have selected so far. If you have not created an account, you will need to do so at this point in order to proceed. After creating an account, you can add your product to your box and continue shopping. When you're ready to buy, click "Checkout Now" on the pop-out window (if you've just added an item) or click on the box icon in the upper right corner of the screen.

Crowd Cow options

We were impressed with the selection on the Crowd Cow site. There were over 50 options available when we ordered. We decided to select a mix of long-time favorites like Atlantic salmon, sweet Italian sausage and burger patties, shrimp patties (something we’d never tried before), and turkey bacon, which we’re pretty picky about.

Crowd Cow delivery

We received the Crowd Cow box a few days late. Considering it was the holidays and there are delays due to the coronavirus, that was not unacceptable. What was troubling, however, was the fact that the burger patties were not included with the shipment, yet they were on the receipt. Crowd Cow didn’t reach out to say that the burgers were delayed or out of stock, and as of the writing of this article, we are still uncertain of their status.

Otherwise, the products were packaged separately inside of a larger box that contained dry ice. All items were still mostly frozen, despite the order arriving a little late. Upon visual inspection, the meats and seafood appeared to be fresh.

Is Crowd Cow good?

Atlantic salmon: The salmon cooked really well and took to the jerk seasoning we put on it perfectly. It was easily some of the freshest tasting frozen salmon we’ve ever eaten.

Sweet Italian sausage: We cooked the sausage in an oven. The texture was even, not clumpy, and the casing was a good texture too. It turned out to be very tasty, somewhat like bacon. We were very pleased with the flavor.

Burger patties: Unfortunately, as noted above, this item never arrived, so we didn’t get to sample it.

Turkey bacon: The first thing we noticed was that the turkey bacon was surprisingly thick. We like our bacon a bit on the hard side and found it was easy to get a good crisp on this. It was delicious and had a robust smoked turkey flavor. This was by far our favorite selection.

Shrimp burgers: The shrimp burgers were easy to cook on the stove in a pan like a beef burger. They had a great consistency, were juicy, and tasted like shrimp with no fishy hints at all.

Crowd Cow cost

The price for Crowd Cow varies by product. Considering that you’re getting meat straight from the farmer, we consider Crowd Cow's prices to be fair. Crowd Cow requires a minimum order of $50, which can be frustrating for those who want to purchase only a few items.

For one-time purchases, shipping is free for boxes over $149. If you schedule a repeat order, you’ll receive 5% off on each order and free shipping on purchases over $99. Repeat orders can be adjusted or canceled at any time. By comparison, the overall price is what you would expect to pay at a high-end grocery store.

Other observations

Crowd Cow vs. local markets

We found the overall quality of Crowd Cow to be much, much better than the meat and seafood at our local markets, especially the pre-packaged meats from the grocery store. When it comes to turkey bacon, we can’t imagine going back to supermarket offerings. No turkey bacon has ever justified the name "bacon" as much as this one did.

Crowd Cow vs. meal delivery services

In the past, we have relied on meal kit delivery services for meals at home. However, we found that there weren’t enough options and the selections seem limiting, like a menu at a restaurant you frequent too often. Also, the quality of meat was never impressive.

That’s why even though Crowd Cow doesn’t offer complete meal kits, it will likely take the place of other meal delivery services for us. At the least, it will definitely keep us from returning to the butcher counter as the supermarket.

Crowd Cow farmer profiles

While the individual farmer profiles might be an important factor to many, we looked at these less than we expected we would. Since the meat was coming from a reputable company, we had an inherent trust that the farms and farmers were properly vetted, and that was good enough for us.

Crowd Cow pros

Crowd Cow has a wide variety of options available, ordering is easy, and the opportunity to choose a one-time purchase as opposed to a subscription is appealing to the individual who wants to give the service a test drive. The food is sourced from small, independent farms and the company engages in sustainable practices and packaging. The quality and flavor of the products are exceptional and delivery is timely.

Crowd Cow cons

The minimum order is $50 and free shipping kicks in once you’re over $149, which favors bulk shoppers. The service requires a little bit of planning because the time from ordering to delivery can take up to eight days. Since the meat is fresh, the selection varies from season to season.

Is Crowd Cow worth it?

Using Crowd Cow can save you time while offering a contact-free way to get animal protein shipped directly to your door. If you enjoy quality beef, pork, chicken, or seafood, and you don’t mind spending a few dollars more to get the best, Crowd Cow is a must-have service for all of your meat and seafood needs.

