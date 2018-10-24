Crockpot Apple Cobbler Recipe
October 24, 2018
Crockpot Apple Cobbler Recipe
Ingredients
For the Topping:
- 1/2 cup Yellow Cornmeal
- 1 cup Flour, (whole wheat or all-purpose)
- 2 tablespoons Granulated Sugar
- 2 teaspoons Baking Powder
- 1 teaspoon Cinnamon
- 1/4 teaspoon Salt
- 1/2 cup Cold Butter
- 2/3 cup Buttermilk
For the Filling:
- 8-10 Apples, (about 6 cups diced), cored and diced (peel if desired, I’m always too lazy)
- 1/2 cup Brown Sugar
- 1 tablespoon Lemon Juice
- 2 teaspoons Cornstarch, optional (for a thicker filling)
- 1 teaspoon Cinnamon
Directions
Make the Topping:
- Stir cornmeal, flour, sugar, baking powder, cinnamon and salt together in a medium bowl.
- Cut in the cold butter until small crumbs form (I usually do this by hand, but you can use a pastry cutter).
- Stir in the buttermilk JUST until combined. Do NOT overmix or you’ll have tough biscuits. The dough will look sticky and lumpy and messy and that’s just right.
- Chill in the fridge for 5-10 minutes.
Make the Filling:
- In the meantime, add all ingredients for the filling to a greased 3-4 quart slow cooker and stir well.
Finish and Cook:
- Evenly spoon the chilled topping over the apple filling.
- Cook on HIGH for 2.5 hours, or until the topping is puffy and cooked through, and the filling is bubbly.
