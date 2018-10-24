  1. Home
Crockpot Apple Cobbler Recipe

From www.foodfanatic.com by Nora Rušev
Ingredients
For the Topping:

  • 1/2 cup Yellow Cornmeal
  • 1 cup Flour, (whole wheat or all-purpose)
  • 2 tablespoons Granulated Sugar
  • 2 teaspoons Baking Powder
  • 1 teaspoon Cinnamon
  • 1/4 teaspoon Salt
  • 1/2 cup Cold Butter
  • 2/3 cup Buttermilk

For the Filling:

  • 8-10 Apples, (about 6 cups diced), cored and diced (peel if desired, I’m always too lazy)
  • 1/2 cup Brown Sugar
  • 1 tablespoon Lemon Juice
  • 2 teaspoons Cornstarch, optional (for a thicker filling)
  • 1 teaspoon Cinnamon

Directions

Make the Topping:

  1. Stir cornmeal, flour, sugar, baking powder, cinnamon and salt together in a medium bowl.
  2. Cut in the cold butter until small crumbs form (I usually do this by hand, but you can use a pastry cutter).
  3. Stir in the buttermilk JUST until combined. Do NOT overmix or you’ll have tough biscuits. The dough will look sticky and lumpy and messy and that’s just right.
  4. Chill in the fridge for 5-10 minutes.

Make the Filling:

  1. In the meantime, add all ingredients for the filling to a greased 3-4 quart slow cooker and stir well.

Finish and Cook:

  1. Evenly spoon the chilled topping over the apple filling.
  2. Cook on HIGH for 2.5 hours, or until the topping is puffy and cooked through, and the filling is bubbly.

 

