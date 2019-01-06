Crispy Cast Iron Chicken Thighs Recipe
January 6, 2019
Ingredients
- 1 teaspoon Coarse Sea Salt
- 1 teaspoon Garlic Powder
- 1 teaspoon Italian Seasoning
- 1/2 teaspoon Freshly Ground Black Pepper
- 6 large Bone-In Skin-On Chicken Thighs, (about 2 1/2 pounds)
- 2 tablespoons Olive Oil
Directions
- Preheat oven to 400°F.
- In a small bowl mix together the salt, garlic powder, Italian seasoning and pepper.
- Pat chicken thighs dry with a paper towel then sprinkle seasoning over both sides.
- In a large cast-iron skillet, heat the olive oil over medium heat until hot. Place chicken thighs into the pan, skin side down and sear for 8 to 10 minutes or until the skin is nice and crispy. Be careful for oil splatters and cover with a guard if desired.
- Flip the chicken pieces over using tongs. Transfer the cast iron pan to the oven. Roast for about 25 minutes or until chicken is cooked through and the internal temperature reaches 165°F when tested with a meat thermometer.
