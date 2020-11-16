Cricut Explore Air 2 review

If you have a passion for crafting and DIYing, chances are high that you spend a fair amount of time meticulously cutting or scoring designs.

Cricut, the maker of popular precision cutting machines, claims that their Explore Air 2 can help you make flawless cuts on almost all of your crafting projects.

According to the brand, the new model is twice as fast as its predecessor, the Cricut Explore Air. It cuts over 100 materials from vinyl to poster board, offering itself as a full-service DIY machine. With the aid of its design software, Design Space, the Cricut Explore Air 2 promises commercial-grade results.

We wanted to see the Cricut Explore Air 2 in action to determine whether it’s actually a cut above the competition as a worthwhile investment for crafters. Here’s what we found.

How we tested Cricut Explore Air 2

We tested the Cricut Explore Air 2 with a seasoned crafter who had a wealth of experience in paper crafting, namely card-making. They’ve been using this Cricut model for about three years.

How to use Cricut Explore Air 2

The Cricut Explore Air 2 is a DIY cutting machine designed to work quickly, precisely, and efficiently.

Perhaps the most appealing feature of the Cricut Explore Air 2 is its Bluetooth connectivity, which allows the user to send designs from Design Space (the connected design software where you prep all your projects) directly to the machine without the hassle or limitations of wires.

The Smart Set Dial lets you manually set the Explore Air 2 to popular materials like paper, vinyl, or iron-on. You can also use the custom setting to let the machine know you will be selecting the material within Design Space. Selecting the right setting on the Smart Set Dial will ensure materials are cut with the right depth and pressure.

Users can also use the buttons on the machine to choose between Fast or Precision mode for customized cutting. Fast Mode cuts materials twice as fast, while Precision Mode is ideal for fine, intricate cutting projects.

How to set up Cricut Explore Air 2

Setting up the Cricut Explore Air 2 was simple and only took about 30 minutes.

Although we hoped the Smart Set Dial would make prepping the Cricut Explore Air 2 for cutting and writing a cinch, there was a bit of a learning curve when it came to the settings. We found that it was often difficult to determine the weight of the paper products we were cutting and because of this, we often received bad cuts. Even so, we were able to learn the essential ins and outs of the Cricut Explore Air 2 through trial and error.

How to use Design Space with Cricut Explore Air 2

The first step to designing with Design Space is to choose a design, either from Cricut’s options for text, images, or basic shapes, or to download a design from the web. We preferred using images from Google for our projects. Once the image is loaded onto Design Space, it’s sized and arranged.

You can then load your cardstock — or whatever material you’re working with — into the Explore Air 2. The “Make It” option allows you to preview the image and make changes or rearrange as needed.

After that, you select the material category for printing and initiate the cut. When the cut is completed, you can remove the material from the Cricut project mat and apply it to your project.

We found that Design Space is fairly straightforward to use with this Cricut model. However, the user experience is not as smooth as we’d hoped, and it can cause headaches for some users. We experienced occasional challenges when using select functions, including group, attach, weld, and slice.

We were pleased that Design Space allowed us to do almost everything we hoped to do with the Cricut. All things considered, we found the Cricut Explore Air 2 to be incredibly versatile from a creative standpoint.

How to use Cricut Explore Air 2

We used the Cricut Explore Air 2 for a variety of projects, each of which required different materials or weights of cardstock.

The bulk of our papercraft projects consisted of greeting cards that were cut, scored, embellished, and written on. We used more than one type of paper, including classic and heavy glitter cardstock. The Cricut Explore Air 2 made matching envelope liners as well.

As far as fabric crafts, we made holiday pillows with Heat 'n Bond applied to fabric as well as Halloween costumes with vinyl. We also cut vinyl monograms that were applied to stainless steel drinkware.

To maximize our design potential, we purchased additional accessories to use with the Cricut Explore Air 2 for involved and intricate card-making projects. These include the Cricut scoring tool, Cricut writing pens, and a Sizzix Big Shot die-cutting and embossing machine.

Cricut Explore Air 2 cost

The Cricut Explore Air 2 retails for $249.99 at Amazon and occasionally goes on sale. The Explore Air 2 comes with the fine point blade and housing, the black fine point pen, a 12-inch by 12-inch adhesive cutting mat, and built-in tool holders to store Cricut accessories.

Users also receive access to Cricut’s Design Space software and a two-week trial of Cricut Access. After the trial, the standard membership to Cricut Access costs $7.99 per month when billed annually. It’s not required in order to use the Cricut Explore Air 2, though it’s a nice perk if it’s in your budget as it offers access to more fonts and designs.

Cricut Explore Air 2 pros

We were impressed with what the Cricut Explore Air 2 had to offer. It’s a highly versatile machine, particularly in terms of its effortless navigation when cutting different materials and textiles.

The Cricut Explore Air 2 has tons of potential when it comes to project variety. For this reason, we feel it appeals most to mixed media crafters and DIYers.

Cricut Explore Air 2 cons

Design Space isn’t as intuitive as it could be, though Cricut continues to update its software to improve and refine the user experience.

If users aren’t aware of the exact specifications (weight and type) of a material, it may result in an undesirable cut.

Is Cricut Explore Air 2 worth it?

Based on our experience making several types of projects, we agree the Cricut Explore Air 2 lives up to its claim of being not only incredibly versatile — but virtually indispensable for the seasoned crafter. We also think the Cricut Explore Air 2 is also a good place to start if you’re looking to get into Cricut products, and it makes a wonderful gift for anyone who enjoys DIY.

