Creepy n' Chic Halloween Cocktail Party Ideas

There are tons of Halloween party ideas involving candy, and party ideas for kids over on Pinterest. Fact. We also love sharing loads of kid-friendly ideas here on the blog. Guilty as charged. So this year, I decided to style a little Creepy n' Chic Halloween cocktail bar to give you some...
Click title to read more. While you're there, take a tour and discover awesome content and and learn about other great party ideas at Bird's Party!
Only 11 million children worldwide were obese in 1975, compared to 124 million in 2016
A visual guide to how much is too much of your kids’ favorite candies
The culinary powerhouse is also hosting an event at the upcoming New York City Wine & Food Festival