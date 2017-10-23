Creating Good with Brit + Co.

Living and working in New York City means that we have the opportunity to experience a lot of really cool events, but it’s always our favorite when we get to be involved in actually producing those events.

Maggie and I went to college with our friend Kelly, who lives in San Francisco and happens to be the DIY Designer for Brit + Co. Every year, Brit + Co. works tirelessly to produce incredible pop up events, including Re:make, which has been held the past few years in San Francisco. This year they decided to bring their efforts to NYC for #CreateGood, a pop-up experience centered around inspiring women to be their best selves and encouraging them to be the most confident, creative versions of themselves.