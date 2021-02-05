Crate training a dog at night

How to crate train a dog at night

There's no rule that says you must crate train dogs at night (or otherwise) if they're perfectly happy having free rein of the house, but some dogs feel more secure sleeping in a crate at night. Crating your dog at night can also help prevent destructive behaviors that could lead to injuries.

It's important you move slowly when crate training your dog, allowing ample time for them to get used to the crate and sleeping inside it before shutting them in it overnight.

What is crate training a dog?

First off, you need to know what crate training is.

A "crate" is like a small kennel with a door to shut your dog inside. Dogs shouldn't be crated for long periods, but crating overnight is generally well tolerated, since dogs are typically lying down and sleeping during this time anyway.

Crate training a dog is the process of gradually getting them used to the crate so they're happy to go inside and stay inside. Not all dogs enjoy their crates, so you should never force your dog inside. If your canine companion won't go in voluntarily, despite gentle and slow-paced crate training, crating probably isn't the solution for them.

If your dog is causing trouble at night, look for another answer, such as using a pet gate to keep them in a safe part of the house, such as the kitchen, or letting them sleep in your bedroom and shutting the door.

What size crate do I need?

It might seem like the bigger would be better, but you shouldn't go too large when it comes to crates, otherwise your dog might designate one end as a sleeping area and the other end as a toilet.

To find the right crate size, you'll need to measure your dog. While standing, measure the height of your dog from the bottom of the feet to the top of the head, and the length of your dog from nose to tail. Add two inches to these measurements, and you'll have found the correct size crate.

Don't worry too much about the width — if the height and length are correct, it follows that the width will be too. If you're buying a crate for a puppy, choose one that should fit their approximate size when fully grown and use a divider to make it smaller for the right fit at their current size.

How to get dogs used to a crate

Don't rush your dog into their crate. If you shove them inside when the crate first arrives, you'll likely traumatize them and put them off crates for life.

Instead, set up the crate and make it an inviting place for your dog to spend time. Curious dogs will likely decide to explore the crate on their own, but throwing some treats inside will also encourage them. Putting high-value treats and fun toys inside will make it seem like an enjoyable place to hang out.

When your dog goes to its crate voluntarily, praise and reward them. Once your dog feels more comfortable with the crate, you can start teaching the "go to your crate" command. Throw a treat inside and say "go to your crate." When your dog goes inside, praise them and give them another treat.

The next step is to close the door of the crate. Start with just a few minutes at a time and stay nearby to praise your dog and feed treats through the bars. Gradually build up the time your dog spends in the crate with the door closed and start leaving the room. Eventually, your dog will be happy enough in the crate to be crated overnight.

This might seem like a tedious process, but if you rush it, your dog might refuse to sleep inside. If you aren't crating your dog due to unwanted nighttime behaviors, you can choose to leave the door open so your dog can choose whether or not to sleep inside.

Making the crate comfortable

Make sure your dog's crate is comfortable enough inside for them to get a good night's sleep.

Choose a thick crate pad for your dog to sleep on that's the same size as your chosen crate. Many crate pads are quite thin and won't provide enough comfort and support, especially for older or arthritic dogs.

Some dogs prefer the top and sides of their crate to be covered to make it more cave-like. You can either use a blanket or a dedicated crate cover. You might want a blanket to cover your dog with on cold nights, otherwise, a light and comfortable jacket or jumper will do the trick.

