Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time review

As new video games continue to push the limits of storytelling, strategy, and skill, it's becoming harder to find simple, family-friendly options that appeal to all ages. If you don't know what you're looking for, it can be easy to come home with games that are either too complicated for your family or too niche for everyone to enjoy.

"Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time" promises to make your next family-friendly video game purchase easy. It can be played on PlayStation 4 or Xbox One, and it has been marketed toward longtime fans who are nostalgic for the originals and younger gamers who may be meeting Crash for the first time.

This recent release promises to bring back the gameplay fans loved from the original Crash games, but this time with some new tricks and improved visuals.

We wanted to see if the new Crash Bandicoot game really offers the family-friendly fun it claims. To find out, we put it to the test to see what's new, what's familiar, and who will get the most out of Crash's new adventures.

How did we test it?

We played "Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time" from start to finish with the simple goal of finishing each level. There are a lot of extra challenges and alternative gameplay styles that players can attempt before, after, or during the main story. Once we completed the game, we tried out some of the extra challenges to get a feel for its replay value and new wrinkles.

Crash Bandicoot 4 cost

"Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time" costs $59.99 for both PlayStation 4 and Xbox.

Who is Crash Bandicoot?

Crash is a goofy, jean-short-wearing bandicoot with a big heart, big smile, and lots of energy. He spins and jumps, and occasionally dances his way through battles with equally cartoonish villains. We think his childlike look and demeanor make Crash video games popular with younger gamers.

The style of gaming is often referred to as a platformer because it mostly involves running and jumping (and spinning), similar to old-style arcade games. Crash's appeal is that it's simple and engaging enough for younger, new players, but clever and potentially challenging enough for older, more serious gamers who want to unlock more rewards. "Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time" is rated E for Everyone.

Crash Bandicoot 4 gameplay

The game starts as we find out that familiar foes from the original Crash series from the 90s, Neo Cortex and Nefarious Trophy, have escaped the time prison that they were relegated to in "Warped," the last game in the N. Sanity Trilogy.

They have devised a plot to create a whole new timeline of events so that Crash doesn't thwart plans for domination. Crash and his sister, Coco, rise to the occasion to battle their nemeses and a number of returning henchmen, including N. Brio and N. Gin (the game is filled with puns that may make kids laugh and adults groan). While the same challenges as before await Crash and Coco, this time there's a lot more vibrancy, intricacy, and occasional bewilderment.

Game highlights your kids and grandkids will love

Gamers who enjoyed any of the original games will surely be satisfied with this faithful sequel, but if the gamers in your life are unfamiliar with Crash, "It's About Time" will get them up to speed quickly.

If players are looking to simply finish the story, we found that it can be relatively easy. It took us about six to 10 hours to complete, depending on how much we struggled with certain areas. We think that players will enjoy these highlights, especially as they replay the game for new challenges.

New powers: During the quest, the player will discover four quantum masks, each with its own powers. They allow you to slow time, invert gravity, shift dimensional space, and conjure a powerful dark matter cyclone. While the game uses these powers to offer fun and unique challenges, they don't require much extra effort on the part of the player, so kids can learn to use them without getting frustrated.

Playable characters: While every level can be played as either Crash or Coco (their skills and movements are the same), three new playable characters appear along the way, each with their own levels and partial levels to complete. First, players will meet Tawna, Crash's old girlfriend. Neo Cortex and Dingodile, two villains from Crash lore, are also playable, so there are plenty of variations that mean kids will want to replay the game a few times over.

Tawna's new look: Longtime Crash players are sure to notice that Tawna looks a lot different in "It's About Time." While she says that she is an "alternate universe" Tawna, offering a story-based explanation for her appearance, the update gets rid of Tawna's sexist and culturally outdated look from the previous games. By removing this archaic video game modeling, the game gives younger audiences, particularly girls, a more realistic avatar option.

Extra outfits: Completing a level by smashing all the crates and finding hidden gems earns players new costumes; both Crash and Coco have a variety to uncover. This bonus will be appealing to younger gamers, especially those familiar with "Fortnite" or "Minecraft," who want new looks for their gameplay, and longtime gamers who want to beat every possible challenge.

Time trial: While obtaining all the extras requires patience and practice, the time trial mode does away with all that and simply challenges players to race through the level as quickly as possible without dying. There are various rewards to achieve here too, and getting them all requires a lot of practice.

Mirror levels: Players will also love the N. Verted mode (so many puns!), which takes every level and flips it on the Y-axis, creating a new level that mirrors the original. It can be more challenging and captivating, but the goals and controls are the same. This option is unlocked once you complete a level for the first time.

Alternate timelines: In some levels of "It's About Time," Crash or Coco will be unknowingly aided by their companions, Tawna, Neo Cortex, and Dingodile. When this happens, an exclamation point and a question mark will appear above Crash or Coco's head. Later on, players will be able to take a new path through that same level as one of the three secondary characters, where actions will eventually help heroes Crash and Coco.

Pass 'N Play mode: This mode allows for up to four people in your house to try out each level and battle against each other. Pass 'N Play mode will tally each player's stats and let you know the winner afterward. This mode can be turned on and off at any time while you're playing through the game. It's great for siblings who want their own turn at the controls.

These different styles of play allow Crash Bandicoot 4 to be the type of game kids and teens want to play endlessly, and the type of game that adults who are nostalgic about the game can return to months later for a fun diversion. These highlights also make it worth the investment, especially as a gift, in part because players will want to play it again and again. The originals were so universally loved, we expect new audiences will fall in love with this sequel as well

Crash Bandicoot 4 pros

"Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time" offers a lot of replay value, extras, and challenges that kids and longtime fans will enjoy. The game is colorful, exuberant, and silly, and players will have a great -- if slightly frustrating -- time trying to jump, slide and spin their way into the next level. Our favorite part was the refined gameplay and the innovative new skills that brought something fresh to this sequel.

Crash Bandicoot 4 cons

While gamers will enjoy working their way through each level and even coming back to play for extra rewards, some gamers may find it too challenging and frustrating. This may not be a great pick for inexperienced or easily frustrated gamers who don't have the patience to watch Crash and Coco die over and over again and learn from their mistakes.

Bottom line

This nostalgia-fueled game is great fun for new and old players alike. "It's About Time" is an excellent way to introduce new gamers to Crash, Coco, and the others, but it's also a great opportunity for longtime fans to go on new adventures with beloved characters. The originals were so universally loved, we expect new audiences will fall in love with this sequel as well.

