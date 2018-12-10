Cranberry Pistachio Avocado Biscotti Recipe
December 10, 2018
Cranberry Pistachio Avocado Biscotti Recipe
Cranberry Pistachio Avocado Biscotti Recipe
Ingredients
- 1 1/4 cups Dried Cranberries
- 1/3 cup Fresh Orange Juice
- 3 cups All-Purpose Flour
- 2 teaspoons Baking Soda
- 1 teaspoon Kosher Salt
- 1/4 cup Mashed Avocado, (make sure it's ripe!)
- 2 tablespoons Fresh Lemon Juice
- 3/4 cup Granulated Sugar
- 3 large Eggs
- 2 teaspoons Pure Vanilla Extract
- 1/2 cup Pistachios, (shelled)
- 2/3 cup White Chocolate Chips
- 1 tablespoon Low Fat Milk
Directions
- Preheat oven to 325˚F. Line a large rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper. Set aside.
- Add cranberries and orange juice to a small saucepan. Bring the mixture to a boil, cover and remove from heat. Let side at room temperature until ready to use.
- In a medium bowl, stir together flour, baking soda, and salt.
- In the bowl of a stand mixer fit with a paddle attachment, beat together avocado, lemon juice, and sugar until smooth. Beat in eggs one at a time until well combined. Add vanilla and beat until combined.
- Add flour mixture and beat on low until well-combined, scraping down the sides of the bowl as necessary.
- Add cranberries and orange juice, stirring to combine. Fold in pistachios and white chocolate chips.
- Divide dough into two equal halves. On a flat work surface that has been lightly floured, roll each half to form logs that are ½-inch thick. Brush the tops with milk.
- Add logs to the prepared baking sheet. Bake for 35 minutes.
- Remove from the oven and cool for 20 minutes.
- Slice each log into 1/2-inch thick slices on a bias. Turn biscotti so they are cut side up on the baking sheet.
- Bake for 15 minutes. Flip the cookies and bake for another 10 minutes until golden brown.
- Cool on cooling racks.
Recommended
Demarle Silpat Non-Stick Baking Mat
Le Creuset 3-quart Stainless Steel Saucepan