Cranberry Pistachio Avocado Biscotti Recipe

From www.foodfanatic.com by Meghan Yager
Ingredients

  • 1 1/4 cups Dried Cranberries
  • 1/3 cup Fresh Orange Juice
  • 3 cups All-Purpose Flour
  • 2 teaspoons Baking Soda
  • 1 teaspoon Kosher Salt
  • 1/4 cup Mashed Avocado, (make sure it's ripe!)
  • 2 tablespoons Fresh Lemon Juice
  • 3/4 cup Granulated Sugar
  • 3 large Eggs
  • 2 teaspoons Pure Vanilla Extract
  • 1/2 cup Pistachios, (shelled)
  • 2/3 cup White Chocolate Chips
  • 1 tablespoon Low Fat Milk

Directions

  1. Preheat oven to 325˚F. Line a large rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper. Set aside.
  2. Add cranberries and orange juice to a small saucepan. Bring the mixture to a boil, cover and remove from heat. Let side at room temperature until ready to use.
  3. In a medium bowl, stir together flour, baking soda, and salt.
  4. In the bowl of a stand mixer fit with a paddle attachment, beat together avocado, lemon juice, and sugar until smooth. Beat in eggs one at a time until well combined. Add vanilla and beat until combined.
  5. Add flour mixture and beat on low until well-combined, scraping down the sides of the bowl as necessary.
  6. Add cranberries and orange juice, stirring to combine. Fold in pistachios and white chocolate chips.
  7. Divide dough into two equal halves. On a flat work surface that has been lightly floured, roll each half to form logs that are ½-inch thick. Brush the tops with milk.
  8. Add logs to the prepared baking sheet. Bake for 35 minutes.
  9. Remove from the oven and cool for 20 minutes.
  10. Slice each log into 1/2-inch thick slices on a bias. Turn biscotti so they are cut side up on the baking sheet.
  11. Bake for 15 minutes. Flip the cookies and bake for another 10 minutes until golden brown.
  12. Cool on cooling racks.

