Cranberry Pear Strudel Recipe
November 9, 2018
Ingredients
- 1 sheet Puff Pastry, thawed
- 4 Bosc Pears, cored and sliced
- 1 1/2 cups Fresh Cranberries
- 1/3 cup Brown Sugar
- 2 teaspoons Cinnamon
- Egg Wash
Directions
- Preheat oven to 400°F. Line baking sheet with parchment paper, set aside.
- Roll out puff pastry into a large rectangle, about 10x12.
- Place pears down the center of the pastry.
- Top with cranberries.
- Spread brown sugar evenly over the cranberries.
- Sprinkle the cinnamon over the top.
- Fold one side of the pastry over the filling. Carefully roll over till seems are down.
- Tuck in the ends.
- Cut about 4 slits in the top of the pastry.
- Brush with egg wash.
- Bake for 25-30 minutes or until golden brown.
- Cool, cut and ENJOY!
