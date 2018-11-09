  1. Home
Cranberry Pear Strudel Recipe

From www.foodfanatic.com by Nancy Piran
From www.foodfanatic.com by Nancy Piran

Cranberry Pear Strudel Recipe

Ingredients

  • 1 sheet Puff Pastry, thawed
  • 4 Bosc Pears, cored and sliced
  • 1 1/2 cups Fresh Cranberries
  • 1/3 cup Brown Sugar
  • 2 teaspoons Cinnamon
  • Egg Wash

Directions

  1. Preheat oven to 400°F. Line baking sheet with parchment paper, set aside.
  2. Roll out puff pastry into a large rectangle, about 10x12.
  3. Place pears down the center of the pastry.
  4. Top with cranberries.
  5. Spread brown sugar evenly over the cranberries.
  6. Sprinkle the cinnamon over the top.
  7. Fold one side of the pastry over the filling. Carefully roll over till seems are down.
  8. Tuck in the ends.
  9. Cut about 4 slits in the top of the pastry.
  10. Brush with egg wash.
  11. Bake for 25-30 minutes or until golden brown.
  12. Cool, cut and ENJOY!

