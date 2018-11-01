  1. Home
Cranberry Apple Walnut Tarts Recipe

From www.foodfanatic.com by Nancy Piran
Ingredients

  • 1 sheet Puff Pastry, thawed
  • 3 small Apples, cored, peeled and diced
  • 1 cup Fresh Cranberries
  • 2 tablespoons Butter
  • 1/4 cup Brown Sugar
  • 1/2 teaspoon Cinnamon
  • 1/4 cup Chopped Walnuts

Directions

  1. Preheat oven to 400°F. Line baking sheet with parchment paper. Set aside.
  2. On a lightly floured surface roll out puff pastry into a 10x10 inch square.
  3. Cut 9 (3 inch) circles and place on parchment paper.
  4. With a sharp knife lightly score about a half inch from edge in a circle shape careful not to cut through pastry.
  5. Bake for 10 minutes.
  6. Remove from oven. Using sharp knife carefully rescore the edges and remove centers to make a well. Set aside.
  7. In small pot add apples, cranberries and butter. Cook on medium heat for 2 minutes or until butter is melted. Stir often.
  8. Add brown sugar and cinnamon. Continue stirring and cook for 4 minutes. Set aside to cool.
  9. When pastry has cooled, evenly divide cranberry mixture into the center of each pastry.
  10. Sprinkle with walnuts.
  11. Serve and ENJOY!

 

