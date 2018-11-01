Cranberry Apple Walnut Tarts Recipe
November 1, 2018
Cranberry Apple Walnut Tarts Recipe
Ingredients
- 1 sheet Puff Pastry, thawed
- 3 small Apples, cored, peeled and diced
- 1 cup Fresh Cranberries
- 2 tablespoons Butter
- 1/4 cup Brown Sugar
- 1/2 teaspoon Cinnamon
- 1/4 cup Chopped Walnuts
Directions
- Preheat oven to 400°F. Line baking sheet with parchment paper. Set aside.
- On a lightly floured surface roll out puff pastry into a 10x10 inch square.
- Cut 9 (3 inch) circles and place on parchment paper.
- With a sharp knife lightly score about a half inch from edge in a circle shape careful not to cut through pastry.
- Bake for 10 minutes.
- Remove from oven. Using sharp knife carefully rescore the edges and remove centers to make a well. Set aside.
- In small pot add apples, cranberries and butter. Cook on medium heat for 2 minutes or until butter is melted. Stir often.
- Add brown sugar and cinnamon. Continue stirring and cook for 4 minutes. Set aside to cool.
- When pastry has cooled, evenly divide cranberry mixture into the center of each pastry.
- Sprinkle with walnuts.
- Serve and ENJOY!
