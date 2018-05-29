  1. Home
  2. Entertain
  1. Home
  2. Entertain

Cracking up at The Egg house

From www.littlemisspartyplanner.com by Maggie Antalek
Cracking up at The Egg house

Everyone is all about these pop-up events lately, and as party planners, we love checking them out for great photos and inspiration. You probably saw our visit to The Museum of Ice Cream in Miami, and The Dream Machine in Brooklyn. We loved both of these spaces, which were filled with original installations, well-made interactive rooms, and endless spots for the Instagram-perfect photo. 


IMG_9816.jpg


IMG_9844.jpg

Continue reading at Lil Miss Party Planner

Around the Web