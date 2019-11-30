Cozy sweaters for $50 or less

Sweater weather is here at last, and we're so excited to cuddle up by the fire with a mug of hot cocoa wearing our favorite knits.

If you're anything like us, you've been waiting for cozy season all year. We spoke to our New York-based fashion expert, Mercedes Smith, to figure out where to find the best sweaters under $50.

Here are her top picks to keep comfy and stylish this winter without breaking the bank.

For women

Leith Rib Wrap Sweater: $29.40 at Nordstrom

This wrap-style sweater offers an update to your old v-neck sweater. Available in four flattering colors, it's one of those pieces that you can easily dress up or down. This sweater is also available in plus sizes.

Topshop Rib Knit Sweater: $29.98 at Nordstrom

This winter white sweater from Topshop is perfect for a little french tuck action. It's high side slits give the wearer the opportunity to tuck the front into pants or a skirt while still retaining the sweaters slouchy look.

Chevron Stitch Mock Neck Sweater: $35.00 at Nordstrom

This chevron sweater offers a new twist on the now-classic mock neck sweater. The loose stitching will keep you cool under all your winter layers, and the slouchy look is comfy and casual.

1901 Tipped Tie Neck Wool Blend Sweater: $35.40 at Nordstrom

We fell in love with this sweet bow-neck sweater with. If you consider your style romantic, this is a great choice for you. You can easily pair it with jeans for a more casual look or with a long skirt and boots for a sophisticated evening outfit. And it's on sale, how romantic is that?

BP. Cozy Ribbed Turtleneck Sweater: $39.00 at Nordstrom

If you're looking to add a pop of color to your winter wardrobe, this ribbed turtleneck sweater from BP. might do the trick. The cozy sweater comes in neon green and hot pink. If color isn't your thing, this super-soft sweater also comes in classic black and is available in plus sizes.

Dreamers by Debut Stripe Sweater: $39.00 at Nordstrom

What's not to love with a striped sweater? We love this camel and ivory slouchy sweater from Dreamer by Debut for a casual weekend look. It's a good layering piece and looks cute with a pair of jeans.

BP. Dolman Sleeve Ribbed Top: $39 at Nordstrom

This mock neck pullover is just the type of sweater we love to live in from December to February. Available in black, brown, burgundy and forest green, this is one of the most highly reviewed sweaters at Nordstrom.

Topshop Zip Detail Waffle Knit Sweater: $40.80 at Nordstrom

This is yet another sweater that's ripe for the French tuck. We love its cozy waffle knit and its stylish side zips, perfect for tucking into your jeans for a cute and casual look.

Topshop Turtleneck Rip Knit Sweater: $44.99 at Nordstrom

This slouchy turtleneck from Topshop is just the thing we love to snuggle into on a cold winter's day. We can't wait to wear it with a pair of high waisted pants and our favorite boots.

Thread & Supply Wubby Fleece Pullover: $49.90 at Nordstrom

OK, so we know that this fleece pullover isn't technically a sweater, but it's so soft and cozy you may feel like you're wearing one. It's a great layer piece that will help you stay warm and keep you looking cute.

Everlane The Cashmere Crew: $50.00 at Everlane

Everlane is one of our favorite digital-first retail brands. We love their transparent pricing and sustainable materials. You'll have a hard time finding such a high-quality cashmere sweater anywhere else. We love it in mauve pink with winter white pants.

For men

Everlane Men's 365 Fleece Hoodie: $33.00 at Everlane

This brushed cotton fleece is a great throw-on piece for men who are looking for a warm and fitted hoodie. Originally $65, it has been marked down and is available in four colors: burnt orange, brick red, greenish-grey, and blue.

The North Face Heritage Crew Sweatshirt - Men's: $33.71 at BackCountry

This classic crew from The North Face is perfect for a weekend afternoon, whether you're running errands or watching a game. It comes in heathered blue, red taupe, and black and is great for a layered look. Note, this sweatshirt can shrink in the wash.

BP. Crewneck Sweater: $39.00 at Nordstrom

This classic men's crewneck sweater comes in grey, burgundy, and light purple. We think this cotton-blend sweater would make a reliable, casual layering piece throughout the season.

French Connection Stretch Cotton Quarter Zip Sweater: $48.98 at Nordstrom

We love a good bargain almost as much as we love a warm sweater. This cotton quarter zip from French Connection is currently 50% off and is available in black, gray, or navy. Its fit makes it perfect for layering.

French Connection Regular Fit Turtleneck Sweater: $48.98 at Nordstrom

If you're looking for a sleek, lightweight turtleneck this winter, look no further than this handsome turtleneck by French Connection. It's lightweight, so it won't add too much bulk if you want to layer. The best part, this turtleneck is 50% off.

Nordstrom Men's Shop Cotton & Cashmere V-Neck Sweater: $49.50 at Nordstrom

This cotton and cashmere v-neck from the Nordstrom Men's Shop is a classic piece every man should have as a go-to in his wardrobe. This sweater comes in a variety of colors and is available in tall and big sizes.

Nordstrom Men's Shop Cotton & Cashmere Crewneck Sweater: $49.50 at Nordstrom

If you're not a fan of v-neck sweaters, not to worry -- The Nordstrom Men's Shop has something for you too. This crewneck sweater is also available in a variety of colors and shape-inclusive sizes, and it's a reliable staple that's good to have on hand.

Meredith Gallo is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.