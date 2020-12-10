Cozy cashmere for lounging around the house this winter

In a year when most of us will be spending more time holed up at home during colder winter months, the desire to be cozy multiplies. And if you’re looking for top-tier coziness, cashmere is the way to go.

You can find sweaters, loungewear, home goods, and more crafted of this luxurious natural wool — and, best of all, you can find them at a variety of price points. We searched the internet to find these cozy cashmere picks that will make working, learning, or relaxing at home more comfortable.

Best cashmere sweaters of 2020

Buttoned Down Men’s 100% Cashmere Full-Zip Sweater: $39.22-$145.40 at Amazon

We like the versatility of a zip-up cashmere sweater. While it’s great to slip on for staying warm around the house, it can just as easily be paired with career wear for a fashionable alternative to a sport coat or suit jacket.

Club Room Men’s V-Neck Cashmere Sweater: $59.99 at Macy’s (was $125)

Cashmere sweaters come in numerous classic styles, including this V-neck cut that’s comfortable and perfect for layering with dress shirts. The luxurious material makes it great for lounging, too.

The Cashmere Sweater Tee: $90 at Everlane

Are long sleeve sweaters not your thing? You can still enjoy the soft warmth of cashmere with less coverage with this attractive sweater tee. We think you’ll love that the short sleeve design is so versatile it can easily be worn year-round.

Women’s Lands’ End Classic Cashmere Cardigan Sweater: $132.96 at Kohl’s (was $189.95)

A cashmere cardigan can be worn all by itself or can easily be layered with turtlenecks for added warmth. We love that this Lands’ End cardigans come in numerous fashionable colors. The quality cashmere construction offers cozy comfort for long winter days.

Women’s Lands’ End Plus Size Argyle Turtleneck Sweater: $139.96 at Kohl’s (was $199.95)

Another great feature of cashmere sweaters? They’re available in numerous size options, including plus sizes. This attractive argyle design is available in your choice of 1X, 2X, and 3X. The turtleneck structure is great for cold winter days when a little extra warmth is appreciated.

360 Cashmere Leila Crewneck Cashmere Sweater: $161 at Saks Fifth Avenue (was $230)

Not only is a cashmere sweater the perfect attire for relaxing days at home, but it’s also great for stepping out to run errands or walk the dog. It’s versatile too, as it will pair nicely with casual pants, skirts, and jeans.

White + Warren Luxe Boyfriend Cardigan: $395.95 at Backcountry

A cardigan with a boyfriend cut is ideal for lazy days at home. That’s because it offers a relaxed fit that is loose and flexible — exactly what you need when comfort is just as important as warmth.

G. Label Erica Lightweight Cardigan: $595 at Goop

Cashmere is luxurious, but even more so when you combine it with a little silk. This Italian-made cardigan will boost your mood a bit every time you wear it thanks to the cashmere and silk blend that’s suitable for winter yet lightweight enough to wear all year long.

Best cashmere accessories

Polo Ralph Lauren Men’s Cashmere Oversized Tartan Booth Socks: $30 at Macy’s

These good-looking socks will keep your feet toasty, and they’re also fun to wear this time of year because the red plaid design goes perfectly with the holiday season. They’re also machine washable for easy care.

The Cashmere Neck Warmer: $50 at Everlane

You prevent chill without putting on a heavy sweater when you slip into a neck warmer. One that’s made of soft cashmere that washes nicely is an excellent choice that will provide years of wear. It’s a simple accessory that’s likely to become a go-to favorite when it’s cold outside.

The Cashmere Rib Beanie: $65 at Everlane

A beanie isn’t just for outdoor wear — it’s a must-have for locking in warmth when worn indoors on cold, drafty days. The beanie is made of soft, durable cashmere, so you can count on it being warm and holding up well to repeated washings.

Bindya Lurex Windowpane Cashmere-Blend Stole: $137.50 at Saks Fifth Avenue (was $275)

A cashmere scarf adds instant warmth and looks good too. We love that this one features a cashmere and silk blend with metallic lurex accents that make it a stylish accent piece for your favorite winter coat.

Bionic Gloves Women’s Cashmere-lined Gloves: $149.99 at Bed Bath & Beyond

Cashmere keeps hands comfortable and warm. These weather-resistant leather gloves provide the warmth of the natural fiber in the form of a cashmere wool-blend liner that keeps hands toasty.

Skida Dip-Dyed Cashmere Shawl: $180 at Backcountry

Wrap it around your neck or drape it over your shoulders — however you wear this shawl, it will envelope you in warm cashmere comfort. We love that fabric is dip-dyed, giving it a contemporary twist.

Best cashmere loungewear

Cashmere Boutique 100% Pure Cashmere Robe: $329 at Amazon

A robe is the ultimate lounging attire, and one made of cashmere adds a whole new dimension of comfort when hanging out at home. Cashmere Boutique makes a plushy cashmere robe available in two versatile sizes and a choice of several fun colors.

Monrow Cashmere Sporty Sweats: $347 at Goop

Sweatpants are known for exceptional comfort, but they can also be stylish, especially when they’re crafted of 100% cashmere. This pair offers an attractive tapered fit and comes in various sizes for a precise fit. We love the roomy pockets, too.

Best cashmere home goods

State Cashmere Throw Blanket: $180 at Amazon (was $200)

What could be cozier than curling up under a cashmere blanket? State Cashmere’s throw blanket is made of 100% Mongolian cashmere that’s warm yet breathable.

Bespoke Cashmere Square Throw Pillow: $199.99-$499.99 at Bed Bath & Beyond

Make curling up on the sofa to binge-watch your favorite shows as cozy as possible with a cashmere throw pillow. It will add an extra touch of comfort to lounging as well as an added element of style to your sofa.

