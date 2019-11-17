The coziest picks from Oprah's favorite things of 2019

Oprah is the original lifestyle influencer, and she recently dropped her "favorite things" list for 2019 -- just in time for the holidays. These are the things you should buy this year according to Oprah.

The list is packed with now-hot products, like a truffle-infused hot sauce that became an overnight best-seller after Oprah endorsed it. But what we're most interested in from the TV host's roundup is the collection of cozy items that made the cut.

With the weather going colder by the day, we had coziness on the mind. So here are the coziest picks that you'll want to add to your wishlist or that will make great gifts for your family and friends.

The Everything Travel Blanket: $99.00

Comfort is absolutely essential when you're traveling, and it's easy to make it a priority with this soft knit travel blanket that comes with its own storage pouch. Bring it on flights, to concerts or to tailgates -- it's perfect for the person on the go.

Intelex Cozy Body Slippers: $29.99

Not only are these slippers covered in plush, fluffy material, they're also fully microwavable, so you can warm them up to keep your feet protected from cold floors. There's also dried French lavender in the filling, so they're fragrant in the right way.

Footnanny Hemp Extract Spa Treatment Set: $150.00

This set provides a spa-quality treatment at home, so you can gift it to the person who loves to pamper themselves. The three products are made to exfoliate, soothe, and relieve, and they can be used on any area of the body that needs a little extra love.

Orolay Women's Thickened Down Jacket: $139.99 - $149.99

This down jacket from Orolay is both fashionable and functional, as it looks great and keeps you warm. It's wind- and water-proof, it comes in six color options, and it's filled with duck down and feathers.

Softies Women's Ultra Soft Marshmallow Hooded Lounger: $99.00

This is the ideal gift for the person on your list who loves to binge watch Netflix or lounge at home with a good book. The lounger has a hood and a kangaroo pocket to protect ears and hands from the occasional draft, and it's designed to flatter all body types.

Creative Co-Op Stoneware Brie Bakers: $41.75

Baked brie is one of the coziest ways to indulge in cheese; there's nothing more delicious than a gooey round of brie fresh out of the oven covered in fig preserves or drizzled with honey. These mini bakers allow brie-lovers to indulge with style.

Sorel Women's Out 'N About Puffy Insulated Winter Sneaker Boot: $139.95 - $206.03

Puffy shoes are having a moment, and for good reason: it's basically like being able to wear house slippers anywhere. No matter what conditions you'll be facing this winter, these sneaker boots will keep you cozy and on-trend.

House of Fluff Faux Fur Shearling Hat: $125.00

This gift will excite the environmentally conscious, as it's made from 100% recycled post-consumer plastic. Plus, if it's one of Oprah's favorites, you know it's a fashion-forward choice.

G.I.L.I. by Jill Martin Oversized Hamptons Throw: $44.98

Pretty much everyone loves a throw, and this gift is a no-brainer because it comes in so many color options that you'll be able to find one to match anyone's aesthetic.

La Chatelaine Luxury Soap Collection: $68.00

The person who loves steamy showers will love this soap set from Le Chatelaine. These triple-milled soaps are made in France from natural oils and butters that cleanse and nourish skin -- available in six luxury scents.

Magic Hands truShiatsu Neck & Back Massager: $299.95

Ideal for the athlete, the desk worker, or the over-stretched parent, this massager melts stress and relieves tension. It's designed to mimic the feel of hands, so it's like giving the gift of an on-demand home massage.

Echo Faux Fur Colorblock Pull Through: $59.00

This versatile pull-through scarf can be worn with a t-shirt, blouse, or winter coat. It's a whimsical accessory that will keep you warm, and it comes in a handful of fun color options that will add a pop to any wardrobe.

Murphy & Daughters Bath Salt: $88.00

There's nothing better than a relaxing soak in the tub, unless that tub is filled with therapeutic, scented bath salts from Murphy & Daughters. These sun-dried Australian salts contain detoxing minerals that boost circulation and soothe muscles.

Lands' End Toddler Girls Flannel Nightgown: $32.95

If you're buying for your young daughter or granddaughter, you can keep them cozy with this flannel nightgown. They'll be warm and comfortable, plus they'll look picture-perfect in this cute sleepwear.

Lands' End Women's Plus Size Print Flannel Pajama Top: $55.95

Why not get matching mother/daughter nightgowns for the holidays? If nothing else, it could at least make for a fun seasonal photo to send to family and friends. Just like the child version, this sleepwear is a cozy option made by a brand known for quality cold-weather attire.

De'Longhi Dinamica Automatic Coffee & Espresso Machine: $899.95

A steaming latte works wonders for keeping you warm on cold days, and this coffee and espresso machine prepares fresh coffee and froths milk especially for you. Plus, it's functional year-round because it also specializes in iced coffee for when the days heat up.

Cozy Earth Stretch-Knit Bamboo Pajama Set: $130.00

We love any and all bamboo-based fabrics; not only is this a sustainable and renewable material, but it's also super soft and breathable. These pajamas have a simple, classic appearance, and they're suitable all year long.

Piccolina Trailblazer Tee-Ruth Bader Ginsburg: $28.00

Though some may say it's best to stay away from politics during the holidays, we think this Ruth Bader Ginsberg Tee is too good to pass up. The long-sleeve crewneck will make an exciting present for the politically active person in your life.

Jenni Kayne Cedar Glass Candle: $55.00

This natural hand-poured candle has notes of rose, tobacco leaf, fir needle, and cedarwood, so your home will be enveloped in an inviting seasonal aroma that will fill you with holiday cheer. Plus, the nude matte container will be a nice touch on your mantle or tabletop.

Alala Women's Wander Sweatshirt: $135.00

A v-neck sweater is a timeless addition to any wardrobe. This soft-knit sweater with its deep-v neckline will quickly become a go-to piece in your winter wardrobe, as it's perfect for layering and it provides the comfort you want from your winter wear.

Yedi Houseware Instant Programmable Pressure Cooker: $99.95

It's easy to make warming, home-cooked meals quickly with the Yedi pressure cooker. Gift this to a working parent or busy home chef, and you'll revolutionize their weekday dinners. They'll be able to pull together piping hot soups and stews in a matter of minutes with this powerful kitchen appliance.

Sarah Pitts is a writer for BestReviews.



