COVID whistleblower Rebekah Jones sues Florida officials over gunpoint raid at her home

December 21, 2020From www.nydailynews.com
Florida Department of Law Enforcement/Courtesy
A Florida geographer who claims she was fired for refusing to manipulate the state’s COVID-19 statistics filed a lawsuit against several top officials Monday over a “sham” raid at her Tallahassee home. The complaint accuses the Florida Department of Law Enforcement of violating her constitutional rights by sending armed officers to her house and seizing her belongings in what she decried as a dangerous attempt to intimidate scientists.