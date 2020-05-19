Couple who met just before Las Vegas shooting marry on eve of coronavirus pandemic

They met just before a massacre and married on the eve of a pandemic. But nothing can put a damper on the solid bond shared by Austin Monfort, 24, and Chantal Melanson, 29, who first set eyes on each other in Las Vegas at the end of September 2017. Surviving the massacre enacted by a gunman who killed 58 and wounded 413, with several hundred more hurt fleeing from the chaos, the two ended up falling in love.