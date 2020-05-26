(Roane County Sheriff's Office, Tennessee)
Couple charged after cops find child’s skeleton in backyard, rescue boy from filthy basement

May 26, 2020
A Tennessee couple faces numerous charges after police found the skeletal remains of a young girl buried in their backyard and learned she spent her last moments confined to a basement with just bread and water, authorities said Monday. State officials also removed the couple’s three other children from the home, including a 15-year-old boy who had been forced to live in the basement for the past four years, according to prosecutors.