  1. Home
  2. Entertain
  1. Home
  2. Entertain

Couple accused of having public sex on Ferris wheel, posting video on porn website

January 19, 2021
From www.nydailynews.com
By
Nelson Oliveira
Horry County Sherriff’s Office

A South Carolina couple was arrested last week after police said they filmed themselves having sex on top of a Myrtle Beach tourist attraction. Eric and Lori Harmon performed the unspecified sex act while riding the SkyWheel, an oceanfront Ferris wheel that is part of a popular entertainment venue with the same name, police said in an arrest warrant.