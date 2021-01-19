January 19, 2021From www.nydailynews.com
Couple accused of having public sex on Ferris wheel, posting video on porn website
Horry County Sherriff’s Office
A South Carolina couple was arrested last week after police said they filmed themselves having sex on top of a Myrtle Beach tourist attraction. Eric and Lori Harmon performed the unspecified sex act while riding the SkyWheel, an oceanfront Ferris wheel that is part of a popular entertainment venue with the same name, police said in an arrest warrant.