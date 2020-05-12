JUNG YEON-JE
  1. Home
  2. Entertain
  1. Home
  2. Entertain

Coronavirus outbreak in Seoul’s gay district sparks concerns over privacy, homophobia

May 12, 2020
From www.nydailynews.com
By
Muri Assunção
JUNG YEON-JE

Over 100 infections were traced to the nightclubs in the Itaewon district.