Coronavirus cases in California prison soar past 1,000 after botched inmate transfer

California’s oldest state prison had no reported coronavirus cases just a few weeks ago.But a botched inmate transfer late last month has since triggered an explosion of infections, with the number of confirmed cases soaring past 1,000 this week — an alarming scenario that one lawmaker described as the state’s “biggest prison health screw up” in history. The growing outbreak at San Quentin State Prison, which houses California’s only death row, has angered local leaders and activists who accuse state officials of ignoring multiple warnings from health experts. Questions have also been raised about the recent transfer of more than 100 inmates from an overcrowded prison in Chino, where infections were rising.