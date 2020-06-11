Rogelio V. Solis
  1. Home
  2. Entertain
  1. Home
  2. Entertain

Coronavirus cases among fruit and vegetable packers are on the rise

June 11, 2020 | 2:04pm
From www.nydailynews.com
By
Rogelio V. Solis

“The best way to protect our supply chain is to keep workers safe.”