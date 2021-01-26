January 26, 2021From www.nydailynews.com
Cops release new video of Trey Songz stadium altercation, accuse him of flouting COVID rules during KC Chiefs game
Police in Missouri released new details and a surveillance video of Sunday’s wild altercation between Trey Songz and a Kansas City officer during the AFC championship game at Arrowhead Stadium. The caught-on-tape brawl began after fans complained that the R&B; star was being disruptive and not following the stadium’s COVID-19 protocols, police said in an update Monday.