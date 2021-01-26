  1. Home
Cops release new video of Trey Songz stadium altercation, accuse him of flouting COVID rules during KC Chiefs game

January 26, 2021
From www.nydailynews.com
By
Nelson Oliveira

Police in Missouri released new details and a surveillance video of Sunday’s wild altercation between Trey Songz and a Kansas City officer during the AFC championship game at Arrowhead Stadium. The caught-on-tape brawl began after fans complained that the R&B; star was being disruptive and not following the stadium’s COVID-19 protocols, police said in an update Monday.