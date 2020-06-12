June 12, 2020From www.nydailynews.com
Cop charged with killing George Floyd still eligible for $1 million pension even if convicted: report
The fired Minneapolis cop whose caught-on-tape killing of George Floyd ignited nationwide protests could receive more than $1 million in taxpayer-funded pension benefits even if he’s convicted of murdering the unarmed black man. Derek Chauvin, 44, would remain eligible to file for those benefits as soon as he turns 50, according to a CNN analysis based on his tenure, contract details, payroll figures and other documents from the Minneapolis Police Department.