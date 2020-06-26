Cooling weighted blankets for summer

If you struggle with restless sleep or daily fatigue, you've probably heard about the benefits of a weighted blanket for managing stress and helping you get some peace at night.

The theory is simple: The weighted pellets inside the blanket provide pressure intended to make you feel a little calmer and more secure. For many, that can mean a better night's sleep. For others, it just makes lounging on the sofa to watch Netflix more relaxing.

But if you're a hot sleeper who doesn't do well without the AC turned up high, the idea of a weighted blanket may not appeal. You may start sweating just thinking about all of that added weight on top of you at night. Add sweltering summer weather to the mix, and it probably seems like a nightmare.

Fortunately, we've found plenty of weighted blankets that can actually help keep you cool -- or at least not make you hotter. Check out our favorite cooling weighted blankets that'll keep you comfortable and help reduce your anxiety this summer.

Ourea 3.0 Upgrade Cooling Weighted Blanket: $43.90 at Amazon

Not only is this weighted blanket made of 100 percent organic cotton that's breathable and comfortable, but it also contains glass beads rather than plastic to keep the temperature down. It's available in three different sizes and five different weights, so you can find the perfect option for your needs.

Casper Weighted Blanket: $169-$189 at Casper

Casper may be best known for its mattresses, but the brand also makes a weighted blanket with evenly distributed beads that hug the body perfectly. But its exterior is made of breathable cotton that moves the air away from your body to keep you cool and help you fall asleep on even the hottest summer nights.

Therapedic Weighted Cooling Blanket: $99.99-$179.99 at Bed Bath & Beyond

This weighted blanket is specifically designed to calm, soothe, and cool all night long. Its removable cover features rayon made from bamboo and is machine-washable for easy cleaning. You can choose from five different weights so you can find an option that offers the perfect amount to help you relax.

Yogasleep Premium Weighted Blanket: $230.40 at Macy's (was $576)

Yogasleep's weighted blanket features premium glass beads that help keep you cool at night. They don't bunch up either because the blanket features pockets with reinforced stitching to keep them in place. The two layers of microfiber inside the blanket also help control the temperature so you stay comfortable no matter how hot it gets.

Syrinx Cooling Weighted Blanket: $39-$139 at Amazon

Made of 100 percent breathable fabric, this weighted blanket allows for plenty of airflow to keep you cool in warmer summer weather. It's also designed to be quieter than other weighted blankets, thanks to the polyester padding, which muffles the sound of the glass beads moving inside each time you toss and turn.

Bedgear Performance 15lb Weighted Blanket: $240 at Macy's (was $600)

You get what you pay for with this premium but pricey weighted blanket. It's made with Bedgear's patented Hyper-Cotton, which is moisture-wicking, quick-drying, and can transfer heat away from the body to keep you cool and fresh. It's also incredibly soft and machine-washable for easy care. The blanket's made in the U.S., too.

Degrees of Comfort Weighted Blanket: $104.99 at Amazon (was $119.99)

Unlike most weighted blankets that are filled with plastic or glass beads, this unique option uses nano-ceramic beads, which stay more evenly distributed to prevent lumps. It's also designed for year-round use because it comes with two duvet covers. For summer, use the CoolMax microfiber cover to move heat away from your body even on the hottest nights.

Luna 12 lb Weighted Blanket: $88.80 at Macy's (was $222)

This weighted blanket doesn't just feature 100 percent premium cotton for maximum breathability -- it also uses highly durable medical-grade glass beads that can help keep you cool. It's an ideal option if you have any allergies, too, as it's hypoallergenic and odorless for irritation-free sleeping.

BarryLLL Cool Weighted Blanket: $29.99 at Amazon

This weighted blanket is ideal if you tend to get sweaty while you sleep. That's because the sleek, cooling side can wick away moisture and regulate the temperature for a good night's sleep. The glass beads inside also help keep the temperature down, so you can stay comfortable even during a heatwave.

BlaQuil Quilted Weighted Blanket: $169.99 at Bed Bath & Beyond

This highly durable weighted blanket is machine-washable and dryer-friendly for easy cleaning. For those interested in buying green products, it features eco-friendly glass beads, too. Best of all, its cover is removable, so you can use the inner blanket on its own during the summer when you want to keep cool.

Pur Serenity 15 lbs Cotton Weighted Blanket: $62.40 at Macy's (was $156)

This cozy weighted blanket features organic natural cotton that can cool you down thanks to its fantastic breathability. It also has a multi-layer design that applies the perfect amount of pressure to help you relax. You can choose from four classic neutral shades to match nearly any bedroom decor.

