June 12, 2020From www.nydailynews.com
Convicted child rapist beaten to death by fellow inmates in Washington state prison
A convicted child rapist who was serving a 43-year sentence for multiple sex crimes was beaten to death by fellow inmates inside a Washington state prison, authorities said this week. Robert Munger, 70, was attacked last Friday at the Airway Heights Corrections Center in Spokane County and died at a medical facility later that day. Officials confirmed his identity on Wednesday.