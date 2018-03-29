  1. Home
Conversation: Cities Taking the Lead on Food Policy, Seattle University at the 2018 Food Tank Summit

From foodtank.com by McKenna Hayes
“Cities Taking the Lead on Food Policy”

Moderator: Adam H. Callaghan, Editor, Eater Seattle

Panelists:

  • Sharon Lerman, Food Policy Advisor, City of Seattle Office of Sustainability & Environment
  • Steve Cohen, Food Policy and Programs at City of Portland Bureau of Planning and Sustainability
  • Ernesto Fonseca, CEO, Hacienda Community Development Corporation
  • Nancy Tosta, Board Member, Tilth Alliance
  • Anindita Mitra, Board Member, Sustainable Seattle

Discussion held at the at the 2018 Seattle Food Tank Summit on March 17, in partnership with Seattle University, Food Action, Grub, the Environmental Working Group, and the Natural Resources Defense Council.

