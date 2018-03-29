  1. Home
Conversation: Agriculture Policy of the Future, Seattle University at the 2018 Food Tank Summit

From foodtank.com by McKenna Hayes
“Agriculture Policy of the Future”

Moderator: Chip Giller, Founder, Grist

Panelists:

  • Mia Gregerson, State House of Representatives (D-SEATAC)
  • J.T. Wilcox, State House of Representatives (R-Yelm)
  • Mike Lufkin, Local Food Economy Manager, King County Government
  • Anne Schwartz, Owner and Farmer, Blue Heron Farm
  • Mark Lipson, Senior Policy and Programs Specialist, Organic Farming Research Foundation (OFRF)
  • Melony Edwards, Farmer, Willowood Farm of Ebey’s Prairie

Discussion held at the at the 2018 Seattle Food Tank Summit on March 17, in partnership with Seattle University, Food Action, Grub, the Environmental Working Group, and the Natural Resources Defense Council.

