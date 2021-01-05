January 5, 2021 | 10:44amFrom www.nydailynews.com
Connecticut teacher who posed as teen on Kik to trade child porn gets 70 months in prison
A former Connecticut teacher who traded more than 100 images of child pornography while posing as a teenager on the messaging app Kik has been sentenced to nearly six years in prison, federal authorities announced Monday. Dylan Koerner, who taught music at a Hartford elementary school, duped girls as young as 12 to send him nude photos of themselves and then traded those images with other Kik users.