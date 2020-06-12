A comprehensive guide to the best sunscreens for summer 2020

Summer is here and it's time to get serious about sun protection.

Sun damage is cumulative, so every minute in the sun counts. Whether you're exercising outdoors or simply running errands, it's a smart idea to prioritize SPF to protect your skin from burns, premature aging, and ultimately skin cancer.

Lathering up is the best way to protect you and your loved ones from harmful UV rays. But like so many things, sunscreen is not one size fits all.

We've found the best sunscreen for every need and occasion. Don't forget to reapply every two hours!

Best sunscreen for the whole family

Supergoop! Play Everyday Lotion SPF 50 with Sunflower Extract: $58 at Dermstore

This full-spectrum SPF 50 works well for both face and body. We like Play Everyday for the whole family because it's water- and sweat-resistant, plus it comes in an easy-to-apply pump bottle.

Best sunscreen for exercising:

Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Non-Greasy Sunscreen Stick: $8.97 at Amazon

This non-greasy, lightweight sunscreen stick is designed for the face and neck but can be used on the body if needed. It works with multiple skin types and is less messy than liquid options.

Best sunscreen for swimming:

Neutrogena Beach Defense Water Resistant Sunscreen Body Lotion: $8.97 at Amazon

Beach Defense is specially formulated for maximizing protection on the sand and in the water. This lightweight sunscreen is oil-free, fast-absorbing, and free of PABA, an ultraviolet B filter that has been linked to allergic dermatitis, photosensitivity, and possible thyroid-disrupting effects.

Best drugstore sunscreen:

Banana Boat Sunscreen Sport Performance Coolzone: $12.47 at Amazon

Banana Boat's scented, non-greasy sunscreen spray is easy to apply and affordable. This drugstore buy is a great option for families who need to quickly apply sunscreen to squirmy children.

Best spray-on sunscreen:

Alba Botanica Cool Sport Refreshing Clear Spray SPF 50 Sunscreen: $6.72 at Amazon

This spray-on sunscreen comes in four scented varieties, including coconut, tropical fruit, and fragrance-free. This lightweight, water-resistant sunscreen does not contain harmful chemicals oxybenzone or octinoxate, and it's coral reefs safe.

Best stick sunscreen:

Supergoop! Glow Stick SPF 50: $25 at Dermstore

This face sunscreen is formulated with Amazonian oils and fatty acids for UV protection and a smoother more hydrated complexion. As its name suggests, the Glow Stick provides wearers with a non-oily glow while protecting skin from free radicals.

Best face sunscreen:

EltaMD UV Elements Tinted Broad Spectrum SPF 44: $35.50 at Dermstore

EltaMD's tinted broad-spectrum SPF is a great option for all skin types, including sensitive, rosacea-prone skin. This mineral sunscreen is formulated with hyaluronic acid to provide a hydrating base and minimize the appearance of fine lines.

Best reef-safe sunscreen:

Sun Bum Original SPF 30 Sunscreen Lotion Vegan and Reef Friendly: $15.99 at Amazon

As of March 2020, sunscreen containing oxybenzone and octinoxate were banned from the U.S. Virgin Islands. Similar bands go into effect in 2021 in both Hawaii and Key West, Florida. Sun Bum is formulated without these harmful chemicals making it coral reef safe. It's also formulated with vitamin E to nourish and protect skin from free radicals.

Best natural sunscreen (physical sunscreen):

Neutrogena Sheer Zinc Face Dry-Touch Sunscreen SPF 50: $10.99 at Bed Bath & Beyond

This zinc sunscreen works as a physical barrier between you and the sun's rays. It's hypoallergenic and oil-free so it won't sting eyes, irritate your skin, or cause breakouts.

Best sunscreen for prolonged direct sun exposure:

Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Dry-Touch Water Resistant Non-Greasy Sunscreen Lotion: $8.97 at Amazon (was $10.99)

When looking for a sunscreen that will last, it's important to remember that the number after SPF denotes how much longer it will take your skin to burn. That said, don't forget to reapply this non-greasy, fast-absorbing SPF 100+ as directed for maximum results.

Best sunscreen for sensitive skin (body):

Blue Lizard Sensitive Mineral Sunscreen: $14.78 at Amazon

This reef safe mineral sunscreen is ideal for sensitive skin because it does not contain harmful oxybenzone or octinoxate and is paraben- and fragrance-free. It's also water-resistant for up to 40 minutes.

Best sunscreen for sensitive skin (face):

EltaMD UV Clear Broad-Spectrum SPF 46: $36 at Dermstore

This mineral sunscreen has a non-greasy feel and won't sting your eyes. Designed for sensitive skin, this broad-spectrum SPF 46 is formulated with lactic acid to refine skin and sodium hyaluronate to moisturize.

Best sunscreen for breakout-prone skin:

CeraVe Tinted Sunscreen with SPF 30: $13.97 at Amazon (was $15.99)

This gentle formula works well for sensitive or acne-prone skin and is formulated with three essential ceramides to lock in moisture and restore skin's natural barrier. Most users do not notice a white cast, which can be common with sunscreen.

Best sunscreen for kids:

Coppertone Kids Sunscreen Continuous Spray SPF 50: $19.49 at Amazon

This spray-on sunscreen can be applied at any angle -- perfect for fidgety kids. Parents will appreciate that this SPF 50 is water-resistant up to 80 minutes and designed with children in mind.

Best sunscreen for babies:

Baby Bum SPF 50 Sunscreen Lotion Mineral UVA/UVB Face and Body Protection: $12.90 at Amazon (was $13.99)

This face and body sunscreen is formulated to be gentle on a baby's delicate skin and is available in a lotion, face stick, and spray. It's also free of parabens, sulfates, silicones, and phthalates.

Best sunscreen for aging skin:

Dermalogica AGE Smart Dynamic Skin Recovery SPF 50: 75 at Dermstore

This SPF 50 is chock full of anti-aging ingredients like Algae Extract, Green Tea, and Hyaluronic Acid. It's lightweight and leaves your face, hands, and neck feeling smooth and protected.

Best sunscreen/moisturizer combo:

CeraVe Facial Moisturizing Lotion AM SPF 30: $13.47 at Amazon (was $19)

CeraVe's daily moisturizer and SPF is formulated with three essential ceramides to maintain skin's protective barrier. It feels lightweight, is easy to apply and should not clog pores. It's a great option for those who don't have time for a complicated skincare routine.

Best tinted sunscreen (liquid):

SkinCeuticals Physical Fusion UV Defense SPF 50: $66 at Dermstore

This tinted physical sunscreen is formulated to enhance your skin's tone without leaving oily or white residue. While this product is designed for those dealing with hyperpigmentation, it works well with all skin types.

Best tinted sunscreen (powder):

Colorescience Sunforgettable Total Protection Brush-On Shield SPF 50: $65 at Dermstore

This easy-to-apply and portable powdered sunscreen comes in four color variations from fair to deep. Designed to be used alone or over makeup, this sunscreen uses titanium dioxide and zinc oxide to protect your skin from damaging UV rays.

Best sunscreen/bronzer combo:

Australian Gold Instant Bronzer Spray Gel Sunscreen SPF 30: $9.99 at Ulta

This hybrid sunscreen and bronzer formula provides the protection of a traditional lotion with temporary color for an immediate sunkissed look.

Best matte finish sunscreen:

Obagi Sun Shield Matte Broad Spectrum SPF 50: $53 at Dermstore

This broad-spectrum sunscreen has a thick texture that dries to a matte finish and leaves skin feeling smooth and not greasy.

Best shimmer finish sunscreen:

Coppertone Glow Hydrating Sunscreen Lotion: $6.99 at Amazon (was $10.99)

This shimmery sunscreen is designed to give your skin a sunkissed sparkle. Unlike most sunscreens, which come out of the tube white, this sunscreen comes out in a shimmery tan color that absorbs into your skin, leaving a light sparkle.

Best sunscreen to bring on the go:

Soleil Toujour Organic Set + Protect Micro Mist SPF 30: $36 at Dermstore

When you're on the go, a portable sunscreen you can reapply throughout the day is a must. This micro-mist from Soleil Toujour is packed with antioxidants to calm and hydrate your skin as it protects.

Best SPF lip balm:

Sun Bum Sunscreen Lip Balm SPF 30: $3.99 at Ulta

It's important to remember that your lips need sun protection, too. This lip balm from Sun Bum delivers on sun protection while still giving you relief from chapped, dry lips.

Meredith Gallo is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.