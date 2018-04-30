Coming to age in NYC

The greatest event of a Jewish child's life is their Bar Mitzvah. It's a coming of age and an entry into adulthood. When my friend Daniela came to me and asked if I could help her with her son Noah's Bar Mitzvah I was excited and then almost panicked as I realized Gavin's Bar Mitzvah is going to creep up so much faster then I realize. Granted it's 4 years away but time is flying!

Daniela was so fun to work with because her, Noah and the rest of their family had a very clear vision for this party. They are also the most chill people ever. Dreamy.