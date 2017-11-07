Clementine Pomegranate Spritzer

Well, it is officially freezing out in New York City, and since it feels like we skipped Fall completely we are definitely getting into the Holiday spirit around here. Which means.. time for some festive cocktails!

This beauty was inspired by spare ingredients we had lying around the studio and Seri’s apartment. Seri always has a bowl of clementines out for the boys to nosh on, and I looked at it the other day and realized that you never really see cocktails that use them as an ingredient.