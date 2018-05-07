City requires chain markets to show prepared food calorie counts

The city is now enforcing delayed rules requiring more food spots to post calorie counts for their meals, officials said Monday.

The mandate requires chain supermarkets and convenience stores, and other chain stores, to display how many calories customers are getting in their prepared foods, including sandwiches, ready-made pizza and food from buffet bars.

The Health Department was sued by trade groups in a bid to stop the stricter rules, and agreed in a settlement last year to delay them until this May — when a similar set of rules from the federal Food and Drug Administration was set to go into effect.

“About one-third of the total calories consumed by Americans come from foods prepared outside the home — clearly, knowing how many calories are in the foods you buy has never been more important,” said Health Commissioner Mary Bassett. “Over the past decade, New Yorkers have grown accustomed to having the information they need to make informed food choices when eating out, and we look forward to expanding New Yorkers’ access to basic information about their food.”

The city and federal rules both took effect Monday. Stores that violate the requirement can be fined $200 to $600 each.

Chain restaurants, including fast food joints, are already required to post calorie counts.

In addition to expanding the mandate to cover prepared food at stores, the new rules require additional information like the fat, carbohydrate and sodium content of food.

Retailers must also post a statement that 2,000 calories is the generally recommended amount per day, though individuals’ calorie needs vary.