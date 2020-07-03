July 3, 2020From www.nydailynews.com
Citing coronavirus fears, Mexico shuts border with Arizona ahead of holiday weekend
The Mexican state of Sonora is temporarily shutting its border with neighboring Arizona to prevent an influx of coronavirus infections over the Fourth of July holiday weekend. Sonora Gov. Claudia Pavlovich said the measure would prohibit nonessential travel so foreign visitors don’t place “a greater burden” on her virus-stricken state, a popular summer destination among American tourists.