Christmas Wreath Cheese Platter Appetizer



Cheese boards and cheese platters have been trending now for a couple of years, and I'm not surprised. They're a no-bake, quick and easy to assemble appetizer that packs the wow factor for any party!

For my Thanksgiving celebrations, you probably saw that I served my cheese board with fruits and seasonal produce for a "harvest" bounty sort of feel.

But for my Christmas cheese platter, I wanted a simpler appetizer that was also very festive and even easier to assemble than my traditional, full-on cheese board.Continue Reading »

