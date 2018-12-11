  1. Home
  2. Entertain
  1. Home
  2. Entertain

Christmas Wreath Cheese Platter Appetizer

From feedproxy.google.com by noreply@blogger.com (C Riches)
Christmas Wreath Cheese Platter Appetizer

Christmas Wreath Cheese Platter Appetizer - an easy to assemble cheese board recipe that is very festive and perfect for holiday parties! by BirdsParty.com @birdsparty #holidaywreath #christmaswreath #cheesewreath #cheeseboard #cheeseplatter #holidaycheesewreath #christmascheesewreath #christmasappetizer #holidayappetizer #holidayrecipe #cheesewreathappetizer
Cheese boards and cheese platters have been trending now for a couple of years, and I'm not surprised. They're a no-bake, quick and easy to assemble appetizer that packs the wow factor for any party!
For my Thanksgiving celebrations, you probably saw that I served my cheese board with fruits and seasonal produce for a "harvest" bounty sort of feel. 
But for my Christmas cheese platter, I wanted a simpler appetizer that was also very festive and even easier to assemble than my traditional, full-on cheese board.Continue Reading »
© copyright 2018 BirdsParty.com – All rights reserved