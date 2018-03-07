Chrissy Teigen’s Chief ‘Taste Tester’ Bulldog Puddy Has Died

Chrissy Teigen is mourning the loss of Puddy, the wrinkly-faced bulldog she and singer John Legend got in 2008 a short while after they began dating. The 32-year-old Sports Illustrated model and culinary role model shared a heartfelt goodbye with a series of photos posted to Instagram to show just how much the beloved boy truly touched her family’s life.

“Today our baby, Puddy, has gone on to the pup heavens. John and I got Puddy in our first year of dating, when I convinced him half-birthday presents were a real thing. 10 years ago, on May 30th, I found the dog that would be there for us through every up, down, new house, new city, new tour, new travel. He welcomed new pups and loved on new babies and new bellies,” the currently pregnant Lip Sync Battle co-host said of her oldest canine friend.

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Mar 7, 2018 at 9:50am PST

Her tribute continued: “He was there for everything. Every time I needed a taste tester, someone to kiss or needed to sob into his stinky rolls, he was there. It’s true what they say. We are their entire lives and it is the greatest shame that they can only bless us with a short spark of time in ours. I always knew I would lose a piece of me when he left us. I feel the hole now. I will love you forever, my boy. My heart aches. Thank you so much for everything, everything.”

Puddy — whom Teigen named after Seinfeld character David Puddy — is survived by his “wife” Pippa the Frenchie and colleagues Penny the Frenchie and Pablo the bulldog.

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Mar 7, 2018 at 9:54am PST

“I love you. I will miss you every day,” Teigen wrote on Instagram, accompanied by a sweet video of the pup licking her baby Luna’s feet.

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Mar 7, 2018 at 9:56am PST

It’s obvious that this good boy lived a long life full of snugs, rubs, and head-turning red carpet appearances. Rest in peace, Puddy.

