July 22, 2020From www.nydailynews.com
Chris Wallace proves once more that he’s the Marilyn Munster of Fox News
Chris Wallace proved once again Sunday that he’s the Marilyn Munster of Fox News. The former NBC White House correspondent’s interview with President Trump on Fox was a tour de force of excellent journalism by a seasoned reporter who often finds himself walking among monsters at the right-wing cable channel. But unlike the creatures on the 1960s sitcom, “The Munsters,” Fox’s monsters aren’t harmless or misunderstood.