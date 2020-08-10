Rich Polk
Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger welcome first child together: ‘We couldn’t be happier'

August 10, 2020
From www.nydailynews.com
By
Peter Sblendorio
“We couldn’t be happier,” Pratt wrote. “Both mom and baby are doing great.