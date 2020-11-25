General Photographic Agency
Chopin’s letters showing ‘flood of declarations of love aimed at men’ were deliberately ignored by biographers, according to new report

November 25, 2020
From www.nydailynews.com
By
Muri Assunção
General Photographic Agency

“You don’t like being kissed. Please allow me to do so today.”