Chocolate Cookie Butter Babka Recipe
December 18, 2018
Ingredients
- 1/2 cup Whole Milk, warm
- 2 1/4 teaspoons Active Dry Yeast
- 1/4 cup Granulated Sugar
- 1 large Egg, room temperature
- 1 Large Egg Yolk, room temperature
- 2 1/2 cups All-Purpose Flour, divided
- 1/2 teaspoon Salt
- 7 tablespoons Unsalted Butter, room temperature, cubed
- 1/2 cup Chocolate Cookie Butter
- Egg Wash, (1 egg + 1 tablespoon cream)
- Turbinado Sugar
Directions
- In a bowl, mix together the milk, yeast, and a pinch of the sugar together and set aside 5 minutes. The mixture should foam. If it does not, you may need to scrape and try again with new yeast.
- In another bowl, mix together the remaining sugar, egg, and yolk together.
- In a mixer, add 2 1/4 cups of the flour and salt. Mix in the yeast mixture as well as the yolk mixture until it starts to come together.
- Use a dough hook to knead the dough for about 8 minutes. While it is kneading, add in the butter one cube at a time.
- Take out the dough and form into a ball. It should be smooth, soft, and slightly sticky.
- Oil a bowl and place the dough inside. Cover and allow the dough to rise for about an hour. Transfer to the refrigerator and continue to allow it to rise for another 45 to 60 minutes.
- Lightly flour a flat surface, then roll out the dough into a large rectangle of about 14-22 inches.
- Slightly warm the cookie butter to make it easier to spread and stir in the remaining flour.
- Spread the cookie butter over the dough leaving a small border along each side.
- Roll the dough along the long side until it forms a long log. Cut the log in half and place the halves cut side up.
- Twist the two halves together, keeping the cut sides up. Place in a 9x5 baking pan, you may need to tuck in the ends a bit.
- Cover with plastic wrap and set aside.
- Preheat the oven to 350°F.
- Once preheated, brush the bread with the egg wash and top with the turbinado sugar. Bake for about 50 minutes.
- Allow to cool completely before cutting.
